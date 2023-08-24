Mother Ruby Arnold, 89, of Carrollton, died on Aug. 20, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2000 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

