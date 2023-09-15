Mother Rubie Mae Ranson Daniel, age 85, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Sept. 13, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday Sept. 18, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

