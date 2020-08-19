Construction of the Roy Richards Sr. Hall, the new home of the Richards College of Business, is well underway on the campus of the University of West Georgia.
Thus far, the former Watson Hall and most of the site’s underground stormwater infrastructure has been demolished since ground was broken on the site last October. Currently, the steel structure of the 68,696-square-foot building is going up, while roof trusses, flooring, concrete decks, and more are being readied.
Once the frame is completed, the building’s aesthetically clean architectural exterior will be constructed, followed by interior work, landscaping, and the installation of parking facilities. Dr. Faye McIntyre, dean of the Richards College of Business and Sewell Chair of Private Enterprise, said the facility’s design is centered around three words: corporate, classic, and connected.
UWG officials expect to receive the keys to the building on May 10, 2021. However, adding furnishing throughout the facility will take an additional month. Faculty and staff are expected to move in the Summer of 2021. The original opening date was expected in Spring 2021.
Upon the start of the Fall 2021 semester, officials say students and faculty will be welcomed to a state-of-the-art learning environment, with its technologically enhanced classrooms, a professional business hub for experiential and collaborative workspaces, and flexible teaching rooms.
The facility will include a dozen classrooms ranging in size from a 24-seat seminar classroom to a 105-seat lecture hall; an enlarged lab to serve management information systems students; and 13 collaborative learning spaces open for use by students, faculty, and staff.
On July 16, the state approved $4.4 million in bond funding for two capital projects at the university as part of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. One of those projects was Roy Richards Sr. Hall, which was allocated $1.9 million for furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
“We are incredibly grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp and his team, the Georgia General Assembly, and the University System of Georgia Board of Regents for supporting this investment in the University of West Georgia and its students,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. “This project will significantly improve the quality of learning for our students and will create wonderful opportunities for pedagogical advancement for our faculty.”
In addition to the $14.9 million in bonds issued to the university for construction, the UWG Foundation also received gifts and pledges of $6.7 million toward the construction of the new building.
University officials say Richards Hall will allow the college to grow between 10-20% in student population and will include spaces for two additional faculty members in each of the college’s four departments, allowing for college-wide faculty growth of one member per year over the next decade.
On Wednesday afternoon, one of the beams that will be a part of the Roy Richards Sr. Hall was brought to Miller Hall for the UWG’s annual welcome-back ice cream social. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and all campus and community partners are invited to sign the beam in front of Miller Hall until Friday at 5 p.m., after which it will be installed at the building site.
