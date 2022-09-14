Roy Jerrell (R.J.) Hightower went home to be with his precious Lord and Savior on September 13, 2022 With his devoted wife by his side. Jerrell was born March 20, 1935, in Carroll County to the late Jesse James Hightower and Eunice Stephenson Hightower.
He graduated from Roopville High School and joined the U. S. Marine Corps after graduation. He served his country for two years during the Korean Conflict.
Upon his return to Carrollton, he began his career at Southwire Company, a small electrical wire and cable manufacturing plant, in 1958. He began in the plant and moved into the sales department as Southwire began to quickly grow. He later moved to outside sales team, and, before his death was the last remaining member of the original sales force. He set many sales records and received many prestigious awards throughout his 37 year career at Southwire. He retired in 1995.
Jerrell was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he faithfully served in many roles including Deacon, Sunday School teacher and sanctuary choir. He also attended First Methodist Church of Bremen for the past seven years with his second wife, Shirley Easterwood.
Jerrell enjoyed volunteering with a myriad of organizations in the Carrollton community. He served as a volunteer for Tanner Medical Auxiliary for sixteen years. Serving his Central High school family, he, along with the late James Duffey, was "the voice of Lion Valley" as he announced and spotted Central football games for many years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, but he was happiest working in his garden.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Helen Reeves Hightower,, a brother, Wayne Hightower, Carrollton, a grandson, Nick Ward, Fayetteville, GA, a son-in-law, Jim Ward, Fayetteville, GA and a nephew, Mike Maxwell, Carrollton.
Survivors include his precious wife of seven years, Shirley Easterwood, Bremen; his brother, Jim Hightower, Carrollton, GA; his children, Sharon Hightower Smith (Tut) of Wedowee, AL, Cynthia Hightower Ward, Fayetteville, GA, and Al Hightower (Kathy) of Huntsville, AL. His grandchildren, Natalie Smith Corona (Eric) of Marietta, GA, Drew Ward of Fayetteville, GA, Griffin Smith (Caroline) of Jackson, MS, Sarah Grace Hightower of Huntsville, AL, Chip Hightower of Ft. Myers, FL., and Elizabeth Hightower of Huntsville, AL. He leaves behind nine great-great children and six nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Drew Ward, Griffin Smith, Eric Corona, Jeffrey Ashley, Chip Hightower, and Jam.es Heidel.
Jerrell was a true southern gentleman, never met a stranger and loved sharing the stories of his life. He loved spending time with family at the Lake Wedowee home he and Helen built for their family. Jerrell leaves behind an inspiring legacy of Christian service, devotion to his church and community, and dedication to his entire family. He will be missed by the family and community he loved so very much!
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 15, at 2:00 pm from the Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. David Blackwood officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 1st Methodist Bremen Children’s Ministry or Oak Grove Baptist Church Music Ministry.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
