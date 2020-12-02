Roy Jackson Jr.

Mr. Roy Norman Jackson Jr., 91, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
Mr. Jackson was born on July 7, 1929, in Heard County to the late Roy Norman Jackson, Sr., and Annie Lou Eidson Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a member of Liberty Christian Church. He graduated from Centralhatchee High School in 1947 and West Georgia College in 1951.
At the beginning of his career, Mr. Jackson worked as a teacher at Unity School, and later as a teacher and basketball/baseball coach at Mt. Zion and Whitesburg High School. Mr. Jackson served as store manager for Goodyear and Kelly Springfield, in Carrollton, as well as Firestone Tire, in Dallas.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Norman Jackson and Lance Jackson; as well as his siblings, brother and sister-in-law, Wynton (Buck) and Christine Jackson, sisters and brother-in-laws, Helen (Gwen) Smith, Doris (G.F. Jr.) Rogers, and Dara (Denson) Yates.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his grandson, Jesse (Becca) Jackson, great-grandchildren, Lance Jackson and Lily Jackson, of Douglasville; special granddaughter (great niece), Marla Turpin; granddaughters, (great-great nieces) Annabelle, Addie, and Audrey Turpin, of Carrollton; niece (caregiver) Carol Thomas; daughter-in-law’s, Tish Jackson and Alice Searcy; along with a wealth of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Jackson was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, fishing and watching sports, especially golf. Mr. Jackson readily entertained friends with stories of his many life experiences. Each Christmas Day, Mr. Jackson would call his nieces and nephews, pretending to be Santa Claus and checking to see if each one liked the presents that he delivered. Mr. Jackson was very proud of recently being crowned as the Valentine King of The Oaks. He was known for readily complimenting everyone he met! Needless to say, Mr. Jackson was well loved by all who knew him!
In accordance to Mr. Jackson’s wishes, his body was cremated. A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Ephesus Baptist Church cemetery in Heard County.
To share a memory or offer condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.