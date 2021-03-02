Roy Banks, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed; no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks must be worn.

To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.