Rouse Foundation receives $95K grant

The Rouse Foundation of Carrollton recently received a $95,000 grant from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation. Since its creation by Dr. Charlie Rouse and his wife Deidre, the Rouse Foundation has provided support to impoverished and disadvantaged communities around the United States and the world.
During the 15th Annual Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation’s Grant Award Luncheon earlier this month, the GBHCMF’s Board recognized those ministries throughout the state that have demonstrated effective and efficient direct health care services to their local communities.
According to a news release from the GBHCMF, organizations receiving an award represent some of the most efficient “hands-on” providers of health care services in the state that demonstrate excellent core competency service to those in need of health care.
“It is the GBHCMF’s hope that these funds will help lighten the burden of those who offer health care services, as well as those who ultimately receive those benefits,” the announcement noted.
The $95,000 grant to the Rouse Foundation was made to assist in the organization’s continued efforts to provide direct health care services to its community.
“The GBHCMF believes that The Rouse Foundation has demonstrated an active service that aligns with the our core mission to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ through the provision of direct health care services,” the news release noted.
For more than 100 years, the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry has offered a ministry of healing to those in need. Providing grant funds to these non-profit health care providers fulfills their mission of service through local organizations.
As for the Rouse Foundation, the primary focus area of the organization focuses on access to healthcare, preventative and educational programs, medical mission trips, research and development, and scholarships/grants. It was founded on the belief of Dr. Rouse that every person has an obligation to help others, a Biblical declaration found in Matthew 25:40.
