Rotary Club sponsors "West Georgia Talent" on Jan. 28

Vocalist Ava Smith (second from right) won the top prize at the Carrollton Rotary Club's "West Georgia Talent" competition in 2022 and is pictured receiving a $1,000 check from then Rotary President Scott Robison. This year's contest is planned for Jan. 28. For more information go to www.westgatalent.com.

The deadline is fast approaching for local talent to audition for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize in the Rotary Club of Carrollton's second West Georgia Talent competition to be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts located in downtown Carrollton.

Inspired by the TV hit show, "America's Got Talent," Rotary's West Georgia Talent is a local flavor version which promises to entertain with a wide variety of performances that will appeal to all age groups and interests, says Rotary Club Past President Scott Robison, who established the fundraiser last year with great success.

