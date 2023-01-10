The deadline is fast approaching for local talent to audition for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize in the Rotary Club of Carrollton's second West Georgia Talent competition to be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts located in downtown Carrollton.
Inspired by the TV hit show, "America's Got Talent," Rotary's West Georgia Talent is a local flavor version which promises to entertain with a wide variety of performances that will appeal to all age groups and interests, says Rotary Club Past President Scott Robison, who established the fundraiser last year with great success.
"The object of this event is twofold – one, to offer a signature event sponsored by the club to bring the community together in a fun, entertaining way; and two, for it to become a sustainable fundraiser to support Rotary's ongoing mission of 'Service Above Self' by providing funding for various causes and needs in our community."
The audition component is very easy and inexpensive. All participants have to do is upload a two-minute or less audition video to the dedicated website, explained Robison. A judging panel will review the videos and select finalists for the live show. Once finalists confirm acceptance, they will pay a $20 registration fee.
Robison said the live show format will be similar to "America’s Got Talent," with judges providing feedback and the viewing audience participating in the selection of the competition winners. Winners will receive $1,000 for the grand prize, $750 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third.
Patrick Yuran, a member of the club is serving as the competition producer for the second year. Yuran, who has professional experience in theater and performance, is the Oak Mountain Academy headmaster and has directed productions for the Carroll County Community Theatre with fantastic reviews of his amateur casts.
The Rotary Club of Carrollton is approaching a century of service in the Carrollton area and beyond. The club's "Service Above Self" mission supports Rotary International's polio eradication effort and other initiatives around the world.
Locally, the club supports or outright funds several worthy causes: The UWG Dr. Rash Education Scholarship, West Georgia Technical College Education Scholarship, Carroll County Council on Aging, Carroll County Training Center, Friends of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library, THS Emergency Shelter, The Blake House, and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
A philanthropic focus for this year's club is a partnership with the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, which trains community members to raise awareness of sexual abuse of children.
Robison says Rotary's West Georgia Talent competition offers sponsorship levels that will help make the program successful in supporting the above-mentioned causes, plus more. Details are available on the westgatalent.com website.
The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, Jan. 13. Robison said many talented entries have already been submitted and even more are expected. Audition details can be found on westgatalent.com.
Current Rotary President Julianne Foster said with last year's event being the first, no one really had an idea of how successful it would be.
"I admit I was apprehensive of how well it would turn out, but I was floored at the quality of the talent and the professionalism of the event in general," said Foster. "Scott and Patrick did a fabulous job of creating this signature event. We are looking forward to a great night of entertainment while supporting our community at the same time."
