When a child is in trouble, sometimes all that is needed is one adult to listen and help, but sometimes adult have no clue as to how to help that child.
Amanda Carden and the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center is working to help fill those gaps by offering training.
Child sexual abuse is a pervasive, yet preventable public health problem causing devastating harm to thousands of victims, and costing taxpayers millions of dollars each year. It affects every part of our society. Recent CDC research shows that 2 in 10 children are sexually abused before the age of 18, with only 10% of victims ever disclosing their abuse. The results of sexual abuse can reach far beyond the immediate trauma causing major disruption in a child’s life, family functioning, and long-term adverse life outcomes.
Carden is bringing that training to the Carrollton Rotary Club, but the training is not exclusive to club members.
"The funding part is bringing at least 12 free trainings to Rotary," said Carden, who also raved about the clubs' willingness to help the Child Advocacy Center.
"There is this myth that child abuse cannot be prevented, that it is just going to happen," Carden said. "That is a defeatist attitude. We know, like anything, when we educate ourselves, we step into prevention which is action."
The club was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Rotary Foundation, District 6900, through a competitive grant process. While the CC-CAC provides the training free, the accompanying booklets are not. The grant, plus the club's local match, covered the cost of booklets for 600 participants to receive the training free of charge.
The first club-sponsored training was held Feb. 21 at Sunset Hills Country Club, as are the next two: March 21, and April 18, held from 10 a.m. to noon. More may be scheduled depending on interest and the CC-CAC is open to providing more training to any organization that requests it.
The Carroll County Child Advocacy Center (CC-CAC) is the point of coordination for Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties' education, prevention, investigation, prosecution and treatment resources relating to child sexual abuse.
The CC-CAC has a goal of stopping abuse before it even starts. This goal is facilitated by providing training that increases education, raises awareness, and teaches real-time prevention techniques and strategies to adults. The CC-CAC partners and provides training in our local schools, childcare facilities, recreation departments, and government settings. However, it also has a significant presence throughout the entire community, meeting with civic organizations (including our Rotary club), church groups, neighborhood groups, and individuals, to educate, raise awareness, and provide training.
"We can eliminate child abuse," Carden said, "but we can also mitigate the effects if it does occur."
Since opening in 2013, the CC-CAC has conducted an average of 225 forensic interviews a year for its service area. However, this number has increased to more than 300 children forensically interviewed in years 2020 and 2021. During its time in operation the CC-CAC has also trained more than 10,000 adults with the nationally-recognized and evidence-based Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children program which teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to child sexual abuse.
The Stewards of Children training is beneficial for every adult. We each come into contact with children in many ways throughout our life. It is important that we know how to keep them safe as well as how to appropriately intervene if their safety is ever jeopardized. The Stewards of Children training offers a powerful interactive element by encouraging the trainees to follow along with the facilitator through a workbook which not only gives facts but also poses difficult questions and scenarios for attendees to work through.
"We are pleased the Rotary Foundation saw this concern deserved generous funding, said Rotary Club President Julianne Foster. "One of the foundation's areas of focus is Saving Mothers and Children. To do this, prevention is key, and a village mentality helps. With members of the community becoming aware of the signs of child sexual abuse and learning what they can do to address it will go a long way in prevention efforts."
During Rotary Club's West Georgia Talent competition held Jan. 28, District 6900 Rotary Foundation was named as presenting sponsor.
"While the talent show raised money for other causes, we made it clear the $5,000 from the foundation was solely earmarked for this project," Foster said. "At the end of the talent show, before the winners were announced, we took a few moments to explain to the audience the importance of the CC-CAC and that the training is offered free to anyone and encouraged people to sign up."
"We are also grateful to Sunset Hills for donating the space for this training at no cost to the club or the Child Advocacy Center," Foster added.
There is a standing training once per month, Carden said, but the CC-CAC also trains groups, organizations, and schools "12 months out of the year."
To sign up for the training, contact CC-CAC. No RSVP is required, but calling ahead or emailing will be appreciated: info@cc-cac.org or 770-832-8733.
