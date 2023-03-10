STEWARDS OF CHILDREN

Members of the community attended the first Stewards of Children Darkness to Light training Feb. 21, sponsored by the Rotary Foundation in partnership with Rotary District 6900 and the Rotary Club of Carrollton, at Sunset Hills Country Club.

When a child is in trouble, sometimes all that is needed is one adult to listen and help, but sometimes adult have no clue as to how to help that child. 

Amanda Carden and the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center is working to help fill those gaps by offering training. 

