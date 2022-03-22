Rosie Zell “Rosezell” Farris, 88, of Temple, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1933, in Haralson County, the daughter of the late Willie B. Brown Sr., and the late Nona Bell Helton Brown.
Mrs. Rosezell was a retired custodial supervisor, but first and foremost, she was a homemaker. Her passion was caring for and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grands.
She truly loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Farris Sr.; her children, Lula Mae Farris, Lindan Farris, and Troy Lee Farris; and siblings, Annie Bell Prather, Willie B. Brown Jr., and Robert Lee Brown.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, J. B. Farris Jr., Patricia and Willie Thornton, Jeff Farris, and Challatta Hope Mimes; sister, Lurlie Mae Holland; five grandchildren, whom she loved and raised as her own, Deon Omar Mimes, Charrell Lenise Pennamon, Tyshe Mimes, DeVontae Mims, and Cassandra Mimes; approximately 50 other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Holly Church with Pastor Jeff Maxwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowdon Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
