Rosemary Rose, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Mrs. Rose was born in New York on Nov. 21, 1930, the daughter of the late Lucas Romano and Loretta (Babe) Harman.
She was a homemaker and member of Our
Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mrs.
Rose passion was serving at OLPH
and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children; Ursula Rose, Andrew (Irene) Rose, Justin (Jan) Rose, Laurence (Deborah) Rose, Stuart (Allison) Rose; grandchildren, Megan (Patric) Starr, Darren (Courtney) Rose; great-grandchildren, Declan Starr, McKenna Starr, Elizabeth Rose, Victoria Rose; sister, Helen Spano; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Rose; son, Christopher Sean Rose; daughter-in-law, Laura Rose and cousin, Mary Jane Rose.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Funeral mass will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father James Akpan officiating.
Inurnment will follow in OLPH Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
