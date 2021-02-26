Rosemary Evans

Mrs. Rosemary Pauline (Frasier) Evans, 67, of Carrollton passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born in Placentia, Newfoundland, on Tuesday, April 14, 1953. Mrs. Evans was the daughter of the late, Lowell Benjamin Frasier and the late, Adelaide (Collins) Frasier. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans is preceded in death by one brother, Rusty Frasier.
Mrs. Evans was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She enjoyed painting, helping others and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Keith Evans, Sr., of Carrollton; her son, Michael Keith Evans, Jr., of Carrollton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Reggie and Carolyn Frasier, of Loganville, and Randy and Patty Frasier, of Plant City, Florida; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Pam Cannon, of Temple, and Stephanie and Jay Shead, of Temple; one granddaughter, Hailey Evans, of Carrollton, and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021M at 2 p.m. from the funeral home chapel.
In accordance with Mrs. Evans’ wishes, she will be cremated following the funeral service. The family will receive guests at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic guests will be required to wear masks and maintain a proper social distance from those of other households. For those who aren’t able to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page and the recording will be uploaded to our website at a later time.
Messages of condolence can be made by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneral
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
