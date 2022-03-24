Rose Mary Elder Harris, 75, of Carrollton, died on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Miracle Deliverance Church in Carrollton. Her viewing will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, everyone attending the viewing and the funeral services must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral, 709 Alabama St. in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
