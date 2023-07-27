Mrs. Rose Armstrong, age 73, of Bremen, Ga. died on July 22, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at 1084 Shedd Rd, Bremen, GA 30110. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.