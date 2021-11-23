Mr. Roscoe Shackleford was a retired Air Force master sergeant and a retired civil service employee, but more than that, he was a caring father and friend. He left us on Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021, following a brief illness to join his first love, Velma Lambert Shackleford in eternity.
Dad was always making time to help family, friends and neighbors with small and large chores alike. His second love was cutting grass. He loved the months when he could spend hours on his mowers, yes, more than one!
Dad had a smile and a hearty laugh he shared often. He liked his half and half coffee, his pipe and his truck, but he fiercely loved his two sons, Greg and Jeff, his family and his country.
Dad joined the Air Force in 1954. He was the top enlisted airman to work on the Atlas, Titan and Minuteman Missile programs and traveled to England, Africa, and all over the United States.
He retired in 1974 and moved his family to Bremen. He began Shack’s T.V. & Radio Repair and worked for a brief period at Southwire before returning to government employment. He retired from the civil service.
He was born on Mach 7, 1936, in Ochlocknee, Georgia, the son of the late Roy Clinton Shackleford and Irene Floyd Shackleford.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Velma Mae Lambert Shackleford; brothers, Carl Shackleford and Clinton Shackleford and sister, Sybil Foster.
Survivors include his sons, Greg and Marilee Shackleford, of Rocky Face, Georgia, and Jeff and Sandie Shackleford, of Temple, Georgia; brothers, Ralph Shackleford, Scotty and Judy Shackleford, all of Bremen; sisters, Alice Miller, of Carrollton, and Sherry and Jerry Arnold, of Douglasville; sisters-in-law Ruby Shackleford and Peggy Shackleford, both of Bremen.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
Funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Brown officiating. Greg Shackleford, Jeff Shackleford, Emilee Shackleford and Nick Benson served as pallbearers.
Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.