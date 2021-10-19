Rosanne Godsey, age 71, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

Funeral service will be Thursday October 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Interment will be in Edgemont Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Service information

Oct 21
Visitation
Thursday, October 21, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 21, 2021
11:00AM
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church
606 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
