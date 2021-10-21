Rosanne Godsey, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Ms. Godsey was born in Anniston, Alabama, on June 1, 1950, the daughter of the late Russell T. Godsey and Mary Louise Roberts Godsey.
She was retired, having worked for the U.S. Social Security office for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, the Pilot Club, having served as president.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Tyler Barnes, Jr.; niece, Amy Barnes (Brad) Crowe, of Trussville, Alabama; nephew, Trey Barnes, of Gadsden, Alabama; Meredith Barnes (Chris) Washburn, of Boaz, Alabama; great-nieces and -nephews, Kaitlyn Crowe, Courtney Crowe, Campbell Crowe, Connor Washburn, and Lainey Rose Washburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Interment will be in Edgemont Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. E.S.T.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.