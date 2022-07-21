Rosa Faye Lee Lanier, age 89 of Roopville, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born February 7, 1933 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Mr. Henry W. Lee and Mrs. Leila Todd Lee.
Mrs. Faye worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse and was also a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Mr. Gary Ross Lanier and her sister Joyce McKibben.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Scott and Tona Lanier; daughters, Evonne and Steve Hightower, Cindy and Scott Cowart, Lisa Parmer, and Kristen and James Blair; sisters, Edith Marlow, Myra Denney, Jean White, Helen Acree; and brother, Troy Lee.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Saturday July 23, 2022 from 11:30AM until 12:30PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 2:00 PM from Tallapoosa Primitive Baptist Church, she will place in state at 1:00PM. Elder James Blair will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Roopville City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Lanier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.