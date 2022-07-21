Rosa Faye Lee Lanier

Rosa Faye Lee Lanier, age 89 of Roopville, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born February 7, 1933 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Mr. Henry W. Lee and Mrs. Leila Todd Lee.

Mrs. Faye worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse and was also a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

