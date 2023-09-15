A Roopville woman has been arrested for the second time for Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
According to the synopsis shared with the Times-Georgian, on Sept. 8, 2023, Carroll County Deputies were contacted in reference to a 14-year-old runaway. The investigation was turned over to Sergeant Kimberly Hope who, when speaking with the complaint, was informed that the juvenile may be at a residence on Tumlin Creek Road in Roopville.
The residence belonged to McKenzie Cook, 24, who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with the juvenile. This was believed by the complainant because according to the synopsis the runaway had shown other juveniles images of him and Cook on his cell phone.
Deputies were unable to get anyone to the door at Tumlin Lake Road on multiple attempts and Hope was later able to obtain a contact number for Cook and within 10 minutes of obtaining the number, Hope was advised the juvenile had returned home.
Hope contacted Cook who initially denied that the male had been at her residence. However, she later acknowledged that the juvenile was there and had previously come to her residence on the night of Sept. 5, 2023.
The devices were later turned over to Hope and the consent form was signed. A forensic extraction of the cell phone and tablet was completed and the images were located. Hope secured warrants for Cook for Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
On Sept. 14, 2023, CCSO deputies were contacted again for a 14-year-old runaway juvenile. Upon deputies meeting with the same complainant, she advised of the juvenile previously running away to Cook’s residence. The complainant also advised the Cook had been arrested a week ago for Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
Deputies then went to the residence of Cook to make contact with her and the victim. As deputies were knocking on the door, another deputy looked into the window and could see Cook on the floor wrapped in a blanket in an attempt to conceal herself. Upon deputies making contact with Cook she was nude and wrapped in a blanket according to the synopsis.
Deputies asked Cook where the juvenile was which she allegedly said she did not know. The juvenile then walked from a back room where he met with deputies and was only wearing boxers. Both Cook and the juvenile were taken to the Sheriff’s Office where interviews were completed.
Cook was subsequently charged with Child Molestaion, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Obstruction. Cook has been denied bond after her second arrest.
