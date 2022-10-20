A Roopville man has been transferred to Carroll County Jail since fleeing the area after being accused of sexual acts against a minor.
In February 2022, investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Carrollton Police Department of a possible child molestation having occurred at a residence on Highway 5 in Roopville.
CCSO Investigators began speaking with possible witnesses and the victim in the case and identified William Eric Vinson, 41, of Roopville as the offender. According to CCSO officials, investigators searched Vinson's residence and attempted to locate him but he had fled the area.
Investigators obtained warrants for Vinson for three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation as well as other charges. The victim was 11 years old when these incidents occurred.
The U.S. Marshals were notified and apprehended Vinson in Floyd County, Ga. after searching for him for approximately three months. He was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is now being held at the Carroll County Jail. Vinson’s charges consist of three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, one count aggravated sexual battery and sex offender registry violation.
Vinson is listed on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry as an absconder. He initially was registered on the sex offender registry in March 2007 stemming from a 1994 rape conviction. The last time Vinson was verified on the registry was January 2022 before he became listed as an absconder. Inv. DeWayne Harmon is the case agent on this investigation.
