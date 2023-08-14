Charles Brian Shoemake

A Carroll County Jury found Charles Brian Shoemake, 42, of Roopville, guilty of Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, two counts of Child Molestation, and four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. The trial was presided over by Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Wade Mason and District Attorney investigator, Katia Detwiler. The investigation was led by Carroll County Sheriff Office Sergeant Kimberly Hope which led to the arrest of Shoemake on Sept. 23, 2022. According to Georgia law, the Defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole which will be followed by life on probation and registration as a sex offender.