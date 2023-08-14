A Carroll County Jury found Charles Brian Shoemake, 42, of Roopville, guilty of Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, two counts of Child Molestation, and four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. The trial was presided over by Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Wade Mason and District Attorney investigator, Katia Detwiler. The investigation was led by Carroll County Sheriff Office Sergeant Kimberly Hope which led to the arrest of Shoemake on Sept. 23, 2022. According to Georgia law, the Defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole which will be followed by life on probation and registration as a sex offender.
According to the press release from John H. Cranford Jr. the District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, the evidence at the trial showed that in Feb. and March of 2022, Shoemake molested the victim who was 13 years old on multiple occasions.
In May of 2022, the victim disclosed the abuse they received to two of their relatives. The relatives informed the Haralson County Department of Family and Child Services (DFACS) of what they were told. The victim was then taken to the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) to be forensically interviewed after which law enforcement determined that the CCSO had jurisdiction of the crimes.
According to the release, the victim revealed that Shoemake had touched her inappropriately, had her touch him inappropriately, and committed multiple acts of child molestation to include, showing her pornography on his cell phone. The victim described some of the images that they were shown along with the search terms that were used by Shoemake.
Hope obtained a search warrant for Shoemake’s residence and vehicle where she was able to find multiple cell phones and other electronic devices. The cell phone contained over 100 images of child pornography and a search history that was consistent with what law enforcement was told by the victim.
The release continues discussing that justice was done in the case because the victim who is now 15 years old had the courage to face their abuser and testify in court about what happened. “The District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have immense respect for her resilience and bravery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.