A Roopville man was arrested on Aug. 25, for eight counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement, one count of aggravated assault, one count of reckless conduct, and one count of felony obstruction of law enforcement.

According to the incident report, Deputy Claden Cook arrived at the scene with multiple CCSO deputies in reference to shots fired on Craven Road in Roopville. One of the deputies at the scene attempted to make contact with John Belcher, 57, of Roopville through the PA system on Cook’s patrol car.