A Roopville man was arrested on Aug. 25, for eight counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement, one count of aggravated assault, one count of reckless conduct, and one count of felony obstruction of law enforcement.
According to the incident report, Deputy Claden Cook arrived at the scene with multiple CCSO deputies in reference to shots fired on Craven Road in Roopville. One of the deputies at the scene attempted to make contact with John Belcher, 57, of Roopville through the PA system on Cook’s patrol car.
Cook reported that he then spoke with the two witnesses who both advised law enforcement that allegedly, “they witnessed John (Belcher) walking around yelling cursing and shooting a .22 caliber revolver in different directions.”
Cook stated that one of the witnesses also told law enforcement that they allegedly saw Belcher firing at a residence on Craven Road twice.
Both witnesses filled out a witness statement to describe what they had seen. Cook approached the residence while trying to make contact with Belcher and he saw several shotgun holes in the side of the home. The homeowner who was one of the initial witnesses advised law enforcement that Belcher might have taken off into the woods.
Deputies left the area Georgia State Patrol advised they had found Belcher in the 400 block of Craven Road. As the deputies arrived, they found that Belcher was armed and the eight combined members of law enforcement entered a standoff with Belcher. Law enforcement reportedly advised Belcher to put the gun down but he ignored them and allegedly continued to wave the revolver in the air while saying he would shoot law enforcement.
Belcher asked the group if they had any armor around their genitals and allegedly said he would shoot them in that area while he pulled the revolver’s hammer back multiple times while he was pacing around saying law enforcement has never helped when he called them before, according to the report.
Cook reported that Belcher eventually came out of the woods but allegedly refused to give up possession of the revolver despite being told multiple times to drop the revolver. According to the report, Belcher began to walk towards law enforcement causing Cook to take two steps back. Belcher then stopped and turned to walk towards his residence.
At that time, a deputy and a trooper both fired their tasers at Belcher hitting him and causing him to fall to the ground which gave law enforcement the opportunity to recover the revolver and place Belcher in handcuffs. Once cleared by EMS, Belcher was taken to the Carroll County Jail.
