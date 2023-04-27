Not all heroes wear capes, but many can be recognized by their uniform. One such hero wears a Deputy Sheriff's uniform and serves at a local elementary school.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Robert Lee, the School Resource Office of Roopville Elementary School, on a Facebook post for his role in saving a choking student.
On April 18, Lee was working at Roopville Elementary School monitoring the lunchroom activity when he saw an eight year old Gunnar Duncan choking. Lee immediately responded to the situation to render aid while alerting Roopville Elementary’s School Principal Marla Turpin who also rushed over to provide assistance. The two were able to work together quickly in order to prevent any further medical emergency.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in the social media post, “Due to Deputy Lee’s and Principal Turpin’s quick thinking, knowledge of the signs of choking, and willingness to preserve life, they both answered the calling of selfless service to others by assisting in these life saving measures.”
The Sheriff’s Office also noted that during the time of the incident, Lee maintained composure and also maintained awareness of what was happening in the lunchroom while it was at its busiest point.
Roopville Elementary School also shared CCSO's social media post with a comment of their own about Lee's and Turpin's heroics.
"We love Officer Lee and appreciate the time, love, and attention he gives at RES," the post read. "He was a hero on this day."
