Members of the Roopville community celebrated their 2022 Homecoming Festival on Saturday as a big crowd of onlookers enjoyed the parade that browsed various arts and crafts and food booths.
According to Catherine Huckeba, president of the Roopville Historical Society, the Central High School Marching Pride led off the parade and was followed by a number of "volunteer participants" who walked and rode main street.
Barry Huff, past president of the historical society, served as the parade's grand marshal.
Also, Neil Ruby, longtime band director at Central High School and now serving as fine arts coordinator for the Carroll County Schools, was also recognized for his many years of supporting the Roopville Festival.
"We are so grateful for Barry's service and also for Mr. Ruby's great support for so many years," said Huckeba.
"Yes, we had 68 vendors this year, and we are extremely appreciative for them coming out and helping make this year's celebration one of our best," she noted.
In addition to the Central High Band, a large of students from Roopville Elementary School also marched in the parade.
"This is a wonderful event each year, and we are so very thankful to all the people who came out to participate and enjoy all he activities and events," Huckeba added.
