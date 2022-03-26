Ronnie A. Worthan, 62, of Murphy, North Carolina, died on Wednesday March 23,2022, in Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Georgia.
He was born in Bagnoli, Italy, on Jan. 10, 1960, the son of Guiseppina (Josie) Worthan and the late Tracy Eugene Worthan.
His early years were spent growing up in the military life of his family and his teenage years were lived in Villa Rica where he attended Villa Rica High School.
He served eight years in the U.S. Navy before beginning his work career with Ciox Healthcare. There he served as regional manager for a number of years before his retirement a few years back.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tracy Eugene Worthan; and a brother, Wallace Allen Worthan.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Worthan, of Murphy; his mother, Josie Worthan, of Villa Rica, Georgia; two sons, Nathaniel Worthan, and his wife, Sarah, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Joshua Worthan, of Huntsville, Alabama; a brother, William Worthan, and his wife, Becky, of Villa Rica; the mother of his children, Vickie Worthan, of Hartwell, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from noon until 3 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the J. Hoyt Thomas Chapel with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 143 Honor Guard Team.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
