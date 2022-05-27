Ronnie Weaver, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 24, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
