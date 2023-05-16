Mr. Ronnie Marvin Rush, age 76, of Tallapoosa, Ga, passed away May 10, 2023. He was born February 3, 1947 in Buncombe, Ga to the late Marvin Lee Rush and Madge Payton Rush. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Bell Rush; stepson, Chris Bell; and siblings, Betty, Judy, Joyce, Gennie, L.C., and Barney.
Ronnie worked as a mechanic for US Can for many years.
He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Taylor, of Anniston, Al; son, Christopher Rush, of Villa Rica, Ga; grandchildren, Holly Bell, Elizabeth Bell, Carlos McCoy, A.J. Taylor, Tyler Bell, Grace Bell and Railey Bell; great-grandchildren, Skylar McCoy, Greyson McCoy, Bentley McCoy, Kylie Bell, Kailynne Bell and Valley Bell; and sister, Louise Yates, of Carrollton, Ga.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. David Bell officiating. Eulogies will be given by Christopher Rush and Elizabeth Bell. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
