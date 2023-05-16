Mr. Ronnie Marvin Rush, age 76, of Tallapoosa, Ga, passed away May 10, 2023. He was born February 3, 1947 in Buncombe, Ga to the late Marvin Lee Rush and Madge Payton Rush. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Bell Rush; stepson, Chris Bell; and siblings, Betty, Judy, Joyce, Gennie, L.C., and Barney.

Ronnie worked as a mechanic for US Can for many years.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Rush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos