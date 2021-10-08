Mr. Charles Ronald “Ronnie” Edwards, age 77, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Mr. Edwards was born, in Fulton County, Georgia, on February 4, 1944, the son of the late Charles Edwards and Ruth Forbes Edwards. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, served in the United States Army for two tours during Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star. Mr. Edwards was a successful Real Estate Broker and a member of the First Baptist Church Carrollton.
Ronnie loved golfing with his friends, he cherished the fellowship and was always willing to coordinate a fun outing for the group. He also was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, never missing a game in Athens or on TV. Ronnie cherished his wife, Eleanor of 30 years!
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Edwards; step-son, John (Jennifer) Barnes; step-daughter, Betsy (Bart) Grisham; sister, Delores (John) Elliott of Atlanta; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, Kim (Russ) Fletcher, Ashley (Michael) Riley; great nieces and grand dog, Izzie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Funeral service will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Carrollton with Pastor Donnie Jones officiating and Mr. Dennis Jones and Mr. Tommy Green giving eulogies.
Pallbearers will be David Tisinger, Mike Waters, Bob Clark, Josh Chapman, Doug Almon and Dennis Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Vance, Tommy Green and employees of Linco Properties.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with the United States Army presenting honors.
The family would like to thank Heaven Sent Helpers (Stacy Pollard) and Traditions Health Hospice (Hillary Mikilitus and Bobby Greeson) for all their loving care they gave to Mr. Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.