Ronnie William Adair Sr., 65, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born on April 28, 1956, son of the late Paul Adair and Estell Williams Adair.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Adair, Ricky Adair and Roger Adair; and sisters, Frankie Morse and Shirley Moody.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Ronnie William Adair Jr., (Nikki), Misty Love Adair, and Robert Alan Adair; grandchildren, Lila Adair, Ethan Adair, Ella Richmond, and Emma Adair; brother, Russell Adair; sister, Tammy Rodgers; the mother of his children, Sharon Sheets Adair; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was conducted on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
