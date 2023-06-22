Roneé Chantell Turner Butler, 49, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was born May 1, 1974, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Randy Turner and the late Donna Poe Turner.
Chantell was a proud 1992 graduate of Carrollton High School. She went on earn her Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from West Georgia Technical College and began working at Midtown Smiles in Atlanta, Georgia. Chantell’s greatest fulfillment came from being a devoted wife and a loving mother. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Chantell leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, John Mark Butler; children, Kaitlyn Summey, Blake & Rhonda Butler, and Sydney & Drew Applegate; brother, Carlton Shea Turner; sister & brother-in-law, Kim & Terry Jones; and grandchildren, Van Butler and Reed Butler.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Bryant Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 6:30 p.m. and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
You may leave a personal message in the additional notes.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.