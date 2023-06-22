Roneé Chantell Turner Butler

Roneé Chantell Turner Butler, 49, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was born May 1, 1974, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Randy Turner and the late Donna Poe Turner.

Chantell was a proud 1992 graduate of Carrollton High School. She went on earn her Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from West Georgia Technical College and began working at Midtown Smiles in Atlanta, Georgia. Chantell’s greatest fulfillment came from being a devoted wife and a loving mother. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.