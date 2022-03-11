Ronald Joseph Swanson (Ronnie), 63, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, the son of the late Mr. J.R. William Swanson.
Ronald was a great builder and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Phillip Swanson, John William Swanson; and granddaughter, Madelynn Grace Swanson.
He is survived by his mother, Merle Mosley Swanson; sons, Jason and Misty Swanson of Kingsland, and Michael Brandon Pritchett of New Georgia; brother, Jimmy Ray Swanson of Temple; grandchildren, Taylor Mason Smith, Ethan William Swanson, Aubrey Lynn Spears, Michael Damian Pritchett, and Teylor Wyatt Pritchett ; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family
received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
