Ronald Russell

Ronald Ray Russell died at home in Carrollton on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Ronald (Ron) was a heavy equipment operator and lived in Carrollton 15 years. He previously lived in Buford, Georgia and Orlando, Florida.
Ron was born on a cold snowy day in Sulphur, Oklahoma, on Jan. 23, 1953, to Florence Ruth (Whittle) Russell and John Russell.
His parents both preceded him in death. Ron was a twin. His twin brother Ronnie Russell died in 1996. He has two other brothers who preceded in death, Freddie Russell and Jerry Russell.
Ron is survived by his only daughter, Courtney Russell, of Dacula, Georgia; and granddaughters, Mya Johnson, Chloe Johnson, and Jade Russell; along with his only surviving brother, Kenneth Russell, of Pleasanton, Texas.
Ron was a member of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma. Ron was proud of his Indian heritage.
