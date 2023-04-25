Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Free Sr., 81, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was born December 30, 1941, in Thomaston, Ga, the son of the late George Eugene Free and Myrtice Albritton Free.
Ronnie served his country in the United States Air Force and spent most of his career as a salesman with Frito-Lay until his retirement in 2004. He was a longtime and faithful member of Midway Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 57 years, Lavonda White Free; his son and daughter-in-law, Ron & Kerrie Free; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca & Harry Nelson; and grandchildren, Ian Free, Jacob Nelson, Zoe Free, Anna Nelson and Elizabeth Nelson.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Thompson officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
