Ronald “Ronnie” Free Sr

Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Free Sr., 81, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was born December 30, 1941, in Thomaston, Ga, the son of the late George Eugene Free and Myrtice Albritton Free.

Ronnie served his country in the United States Air Force and spent most of his career as a salesman with Frito-Lay until his retirement in 2004. He was a longtime and faithful member of Midway Church.

