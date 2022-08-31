Mr. Ronald Edward “Ronny” Presnal, age 72, of Bowdon, Ga., passed away August 22, 2022.

He was born January 5, 1950, in Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lee Presnal and sister, Elaine Presnal.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Presnal, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos