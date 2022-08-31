Mr. Ronald Edward “Ronny” Presnal, age 72, of Bowdon, Ga., passed away August 22, 2022.
He was born January 5, 1950, in Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lee Presnal and sister, Elaine Presnal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr. Ronald Edward “Ronny” Presnal, age 72, of Bowdon, Ga., passed away August 22, 2022.
He was born January 5, 1950, in Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lee Presnal and sister, Elaine Presnal.
Ronny loved to fish, golf and go to the beach. Most of all he loved his family — especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Walker Presnal; father, Edward Presnal, both of Bowdon; daughters and sons in law, Nicole and Thomas McGuire, of Carrollton and Lori and Jeff Layton, of Heflin, Ala.; son and daughter in law, Stacy and Debbi Presnal, of Bowdon; sister and brother in law, Pam and Dennis Gable, of Carrollton; brothers and sister in law, Frankie Presnal, of Bowdon, and Ricky and Angie Presnal, of Bremen; grandchildren, Justin Presnal, Kathy Presnal, Caleb Presnal, Katie McGuire, Reese McGuire, Jackson Fuller and Alyssa Fuller; and great-grandchildren, Avery Presnal and one on the way, Ricki Kate Presnal; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held August 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Antioch Baptist Church in Carrollton with Bro. Jeff Layton and Rev. Jamie Beam officiating. Music was rendered by Heather Robertson and Joyce Fuller. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Justin Presnal, Caleb Presnal, Tommy Robinson, Alan Robinson, Jackson Fuller, Brian Gable, Chris Gable and Dennis Gable. Avery Presnal served as an honorary pallbearer. Interment followed in Antioch Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be shared at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.