Ronald Leon O’Neal, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Jones-Wynn Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be sent to www.Jones-Wynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
