Ronald Nicholas

Ronald “Ronny” Alfred Nicholas, 72, of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Mr. Nicholas was born in Spalding County, the son of the late Romeo Alfred Nicholas and Mary Deraney Nicholas.
He was a graduate of Gordon Military High School and Georgia Institute of Technology receiving his Bachelors in textile engineering and was a retired general sales manager with Alan Vigil Ford, Fayetteville.
Ronny was a loving, outgoing, and generous Christian man with an extraordinary personality. No matter where he was, people loved Ronny, and he often entertained them with his many stories. Listening to music from the 1950s and 1960s, with Elvis topping the list, was one of his favorite pastimes. He knew how to work a room and rarely met a stranger.
Ronny was a family man who loved his family deeply, and nothing made him happier than being with his grandchildren. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and loved them all beyond measure.
All who were fortunate to be a part of Ronny’s life know that this is a terrible and tremendous loss. Life will never be the same without Ronny, as he leaves special memories to be cherished by so many.
He was an active and faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he served on the finance committee and as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Michael J. Regan Council 8731. He was also a member of St. Teresa Assembly of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Pope Nicholas; son and daughter-in-law, Blake and July Nicholas, of Tallapoosa; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Blake Kirkland, of West Point, Jill and Kelley Carroll, of Carrollton, Brooke and Chad Lumpkin of Atlanta; grandchildren, Macie Nicholas, Kaylee (Steven) Bernhard, Trey Kirkland, Nicholas Kirkland, Elise Kirkland, Allison Carroll, Andrew Carroll, Layton Williams, Charlie Lumpkin, Kennedy Lumpkin; sisters and brother-in-law, Sophie and Greg Blosser, of Griffin, Patty Nicholas, of Barnesville; niece, Michelle Blosser; and nephew, Kevin Blosser.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating.
Interment will be in OLPH Catholic Church Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Maddox, Jerry Mock, Ron Franks, Terry Rajczyk, Bill Clapp and Jim Whitlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Michael J. Regan Council 8731, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.