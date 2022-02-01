Ronald Dean Gerstman, 69, of Temple died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
The family received friends at Corinth Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Funeral service followed at 3:30 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. Interment followed in Corinth Church Cemetery.
Please sharethoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.