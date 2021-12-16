Ronald Fox

Ronald Dale “Ron” Fox, 67, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
He was born on June 28, 1954, in Gordon County, Georgia, son of the late Robert Fox and Juanita Miller Fox.
He was a restaurant manager with several different companies throughout his career and retired after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and UGA football. He loved his dog Bailey but his favorite thing in life that made him happy was being a Pappy and his cherished family time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Newman Fox, of Bowdon; daughter, Brittany Fox-Morrison and her husband, Michael, of Bowdon; sister, Martha Lanette Kowlinski, of S.C.; brothers, Randell Fox, of Calhoun, Georgia, Jeffery Fox, of Tennessee, and Brent Fox, of Calhoun; and a grandson, Luke Morrison.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Mark Haney officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with Michael Morrison, Mike Morrison, Ryan Barnette and Randell Fox serving as pallbearers. Paul Stone, Hal Turpin, Gene Merritt, and Mitchell Owens will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
