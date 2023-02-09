Mr. Joseph Ronald Burson, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
The family will receive friends in the Worship Center of Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers early with some clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers early with some clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 6:04 pm
Mr. Joseph Ronald Burson, age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
The family will receive friends in the Worship Center of Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Worship Center of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, The Lions Club, or AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.