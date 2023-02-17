Ronald Buel Motes, 57, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ronald Buel Motes, 57, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamey Winters officiating.
In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated after the service.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.