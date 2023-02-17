Ronald Buel Motes, 57, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Monday, February 20, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
