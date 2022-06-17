Ronald “Bobo” Mabry, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on June 12, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
