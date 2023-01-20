Ronald Anthony Langley died January 12, 2023, in Macon, Georgia at the age of 72.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church located at 617 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Mulberry United Methodist Church to either of these 3 ministries, Outreach, children’s’ ministries, or Music.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read obituary in full.
Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements
