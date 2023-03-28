Ronald Andrew Bishop, 64, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1958. He is the son of the late Rowland Bishop and the late Edith Mary York Bishop.

Ronald is a veteran of the US Navy, having served on the USS Saipan. He earned a degree in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. He enjoyed electronics, computers and watching British television shows. He liked to spend time with his friends at Jones BBQ in Temple.

