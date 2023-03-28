Ronald Andrew Bishop, 64, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1958. He is the son of the late Rowland Bishop and the late Edith Mary York Bishop.
Ronald is a veteran of the US Navy, having served on the USS Saipan. He earned a degree in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. He enjoyed electronics, computers and watching British television shows. He liked to spend time with his friends at Jones BBQ in Temple.
He is survived by his sister, Pamela J. Bishop; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael A. and Maureen P. Bishop of Crestview, Fla. and Russell A. and Ann F. Bishop of Clarksville, Va.; nephews, Michael S. Bishop, Sean A. Bishop, Brian T. Bishop, and James N. Bishop; great nieces and nephews, Kassie N. Bishop, Jeremy D. Bishop, Kaitlyn N. Bishop, Kailey E. Bishop, Karley L. Bishop and Dakota J. Bishop.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
