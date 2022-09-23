Ronald Adolph Shepherd

Mr. Ronald Adolph Shepherd, age 83, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born September 17, 1939 in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. A.E. Shepherd and the late Mrs. Myrtle Mae Couch Shepherd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ronald Steve Shepherd; brothers, Donald Shepherd, Danny Shepherd, Johnny Shepherd, James Shepherd, Junior Shepherd; sisters, Mae Williams Keith, Jean Henson, Dorthy Clay, Kathryn Keith, Janice Hackney, Linda Emory, and Dura Ann Jerrill.

