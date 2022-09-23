Mr. Ronald Adolph Shepherd, age 83, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born September 17, 1939 in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. A.E. Shepherd and the late Mrs. Myrtle Mae Couch Shepherd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ronald Steve Shepherd; brothers, Donald Shepherd, Danny Shepherd, Johnny Shepherd, James Shepherd, Junior Shepherd; sisters, Mae Williams Keith, Jean Henson, Dorthy Clay, Kathryn Keith, Janice Hackney, Linda Emory, and Dura Ann Jerrill.
Mr. Shepherd loved yard work, having a well-manicured lawn and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was survived by his wife, Mrs. Mazie Bearden Shepherd of Villa Rica, sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Connie Shepherd of Temple, Wade and Mary Shepherd of Indiana; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Ruth and Jim Lumpkin of Villa Rica, Rita and Randy Smith of Temple; grandchildren, Greg and Ashley Shepherd of Temple, Nicholas Shepherd of Villa Rica, Kristi Shepherd Rigdon and Blake Rigdon of Villa Rica, Conner Shepherd of Indiana, Alex Younger of Jacksonville, Fla. and T.J. Younger of Indiana; great grandchildren, Mason Shepherd of Temple, Aubree Rigdon of Temple, Riley Rigdon, Blakelee Rigdon and Kristina Rigdon of Villa Rica; sisters-in-law, Joan Shepherd and Martha Shepherd; brothers-in-law; Thomas Keith and Loomis Emory. Several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
The family will accept friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, September 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Preacher Travis Pritchard officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. (770) 459-3694.
