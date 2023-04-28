Mr. Ron “Tootie” Freeman, age 78, affectionately known as Paw Paw of Muscadine, Ala. passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, April 27, 2023 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. from The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ron Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
