Last Christmas, I was given tickets for Ron Sexsmith's February 24, 2023 concert at Eddie's Attic in Decatur, Georgia by my wife, Ashley. I was completely surprised by her gift, as it had been a very long time since Sexsmith had played in Georgia, and I had not heard any news of his then-upcoming album, “The Vivian Line”, which was eventually released on February 17. I was excited that we would be going, but equally excited that the tickets were for a table of four listeners. Our children, Price and Ellie, would be able to join us and witness what beautiful, well-composed songs Sexsmith would perform. I had been looking forward to the concert ever since.
When we got to the venue last Friday, we were seated near the wall on stage right. Having enjoyed Sexsmith's concerts multiple times in the past, I knew that his performance would be full of gorgeous melodies and emotive lyrics presented in his unique, lovely voice. To say a Sexsmith concert is extraordinary is an understatement once one has experienced it in person. We were ready to absorb every note.
My love of Sexsmith's music dates back over two decades. I first heard of him due to an article in Great Britain's MOJO Magazine, a music publication to which I still subscribe. The January 1996 issue is entitled, “The Best Thing I Have Heard All Year”, and on the cover's righthand side is Elvis Costello, pictured holding up the compact disc of Sexsmith's 1995 Interscope Records debut, “Ron Sexsmith”. Inside the issue, Costello summed up his reasoning for listing the album. His words still ring true today for fans both old and new.
“I've been playing it all year, and you could all be listening to it for another 20. It's a modest and elegant gem, buy one for a friend,” Costello says, giving an unsolicited, full endorsement.
I was intrigued by this, but I would not venture into experiencing Sexsmith's music firsthand until 1999 when he and his band played a concert at Atlanta's Smith's Olde Bar in Midtown. I suggested to Ashley that we attend on a date because of Costello's endorsement. We both had not heard Sexsmith's music prior to that night.
When Sexsmith and his band came onstage, we were struck by how many memorable and lovely songs they played. We also enjoyed his earnest, polite stage banter, telling of the songs. At one point, he shared his unbelievable experience of having breakfast with Paul McCartney who showed him how to play one of his favorite Wings songs correctly. Sexsmith unforgettably performed that song, “Listen to What the Man Said”, afterward. We were made instant fans by the show and became avid listeners of all of his albums up to that point, including the debut, 1997's “Other Songs”, and 1999's “Whereabouts”, the one he was touring to promote. He remains one of our favorite singer/songwriters.
Friday night's concert was as equally enthralling as that first night we heard Sexsmith. After his wife and road manager, Colleen Hixenbaugh, checked and adjusted his guitar and microphone, the audio engineer announced his walk to the stage through the crowd. He was cordial as always and thanked all in attendance, sincerely seeming to be surprised by the turnout. He began with “Former Glory” a song that opens his 2002 album “Cobblestone Runway”. I could feel my excitement and disbelief that our whole family was in attendance. I had long ago believed it unlikely that Sexsmith would tour our way again after many years of only going so far as Nashville, Tennessee. The experience had me choked up, especially when he played “Strawberry Blonde” and “In A Flash”.
Though many of Sexsmith's songs have a melancholy tone due to their subject matter and his musical style, the prevailing message they all have is one of hope. “All In Good Time”, “It Won't Last for Long”, and “Secret Heart”, his song once covered by Rod Stewart, all reassure the listener that all shall be well. In the times in which we live, this message sounds extraordinary to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.