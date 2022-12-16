Ron Moyron, Ph.D. of Grand Terrace, California passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife Natasha Dean-Moyron, his parents Don and Crystal Shelnutt of Carrollton, his brother Logan, his uncle Stan Konoval, his cousins Jason Konoval, Kenneth Lester, and Stanley Konoval and their families.
Ron graduated from Central High School and attended both La Grange College and the University of West Georgia.
