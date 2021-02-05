Romeree Cospy, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan. 29, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at noon at In The Master’s Hand, 290 Kingsbridge Road in Carrollton. Interment to follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.