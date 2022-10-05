SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Atlanta & Rome, Ga. — The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) will be hosting the international premiere screening of the documentary ‘Her Name was Hester’ on RIFF’s opening night at the DeSoto Theatre located at 530 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161. On Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m. there will be a red carpet walk for the media to interview the film’s subjects and filmmakers followed by the screening at 7:00 p.m. After the screening there will be a Q&A panel with the filmmakers and some of the family including: Brian Campbell, Stacie Marshall, members of the Mosley Family (the family featured in the film), Kim Severson (Pulitzer Prize winning NY Times journalist), Haley Smith, Austen Earp, Jeff Walsh, Matthew Raiford (Farmer/Chef) concerning the creation of the film; followed by a brief musical performance by members of the Mosley family who performed songs for the film.

Trending Videos