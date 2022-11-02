Northwest Georgia-based film festival to host international film screenings, talk-backs, VIPs, cocktail functions and panels with DE&I and Latin focus

Atlanta & Rome, Ga. (Nov. 2, 2022) - The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce a packed four day schedule that will include: major film screenings including international features and shorts, tier 1 filmmakers and talent, educational panels, talk-backs, cocktail functions, after-parties and VIP celebrity appearances.

